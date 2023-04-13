Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Residential properties for sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
295
Estepona
252
Fuengirola
20
San Pedro de Alcantara
4
Torremolinos
4
Almogia
1
Coin
1
Pizarra
1
3 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath 513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
4 room housein Istan, Spain
4 room house
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
3 room townhousein Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 890,000
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
