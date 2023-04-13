Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
191
Estepona
112
Fuengirola
9
San Pedro de Alcantara
4
Almogia
1
Coin
1
Pizarra
1
Rincon de la Victoria
1
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
154 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 4 room villain Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
5 room housein Mijas, Spain
5 room house
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 6 room villa with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath 860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
4 room housein Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 122 m²
€ 6,550,000
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
4 room housein Istan, Spain
4 room house
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
Villa 4 room villain Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4 bath 293 m²
€ 1,895,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 4 room villain Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
6 room housein Benahavis, Spain
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 Number of rooms 551 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and pool characteri…
6 room housein Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
4 room housein Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 434 m²
€ 2,950,000
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
4 room housein Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,295,000
Villa for sale in Las Chapas, Marbella East, with bedroom 4, bathroom 4 and characteristic p…
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 463 m²
€ 2,500,000
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir