Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
2
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalowin Estepona, Spain
Bungalow
Estepona, Spain
140 m²
€ 2,160,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;2,160,000 to €&nbsp;2,580,000. [Beds: …
Bungalowin Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir