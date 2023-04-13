Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Malaga, Spain

Estepona
140
Marbella
104
Fuengirola
11
Torremolinos
4
Torrox
1
14 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
3 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 499,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and charact…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
2 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 585,000
Apartment for sale in Atalaya Hills, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteris…
3 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 218 m²
€ 1,350,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 152 m²
€ 455,000
Ground floor apartment for sale in Bahía de la Plata, Estepona, with bedroom 2, bathroom 2, …
4 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 979,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a luxurious apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrounde…
Apartmentin Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Luxury apartments in the prestigious new complex in Marbella, Costa del Sol The complex is …

