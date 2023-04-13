Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Estepona
140
Marbella
104
Fuengirola
11
Torremolinos
4
Torrox
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
118 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
3 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
3 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 890,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 9,500,000
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
3 room apartmentin Ojen, Spain
3 room apartment
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 164 m²
€ 990,000
Apartments in Marbella, Malaga, Costa del Sol An innovative project in Marbella consisting o…
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,395,000
Luxurious fully refurbished apartment frontline in Puerto Banus, with a build area of 167 m2…
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 199 m²
€ 1,880,000
Building on the beachfront in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del Sol 36 exclusive 1,2,3 or 4-bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 124 m²
€ 1,746,500
Exclusive residential complex in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del SolIt has 14 apartments with 1,…
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 101 m²
€ 2,100,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,450,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
Apartmentin Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
95 m²
€ 450,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;450,000 to €&nbsp;1,010,000. [Beds: 2 …
Apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
Apartment
Benahavis, Spain
129 m²
€ 470,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;470,000 to €&nbsp;1,130,000. [Beds: 2 …
Apartmentin Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
65 m²
€ 292,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;292,000 to €&nbsp;439,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartmentin Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
88 m²
€ 295,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;295,000 to €&nbsp;475,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartmentin Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
59 m²
€ 115,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;115,000 to €&nbsp;150,000. [Beds: 1 - …
Apartmentin Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
71 m²
€ 205,500
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;205,500 to €&nbsp;366,500. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartmentin Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
83 m²
€ 245,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;245,000 to €&nbsp;405,000. [Beds: 2 - …

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir