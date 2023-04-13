Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Estepona
140
Marbella
104
Fuengirola
11
Torremolinos
4
Torrox
1
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
2 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
2 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 306,500
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
4 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 979,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a luxurious apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrounde…

