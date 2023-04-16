Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares

Pool Residential properties for sale in Madrid, Spain

1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
618 m²
€ 7,525,000

Properties features in Madrid, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir