Property for sale in Madrid, Spain

Real estate in Madrid: comfortable accommodation in the capital of Spain

Madrid is considered to be the most beautiful city in the world. Here modernity and old traditions are surprisingly intertwined, new buildings harmoniously coexist with old buildings. Add to this an abundance of unique attractions, a wide range of career opportunities and a rich cultural life to get a glimpse of the modern Spanish capital.

All these advantages regularly attract foreign investors looking to buy property in Madrid. Buyers give preference to luxury villas with a pool, luxury apartments in the city center, and small houses in residential areas. These types of housing are purchased by foreigners for cash and through numerous mortgage programs.

What are the other benefits of buying property in Madrid

There are several other reasons for investing in local real estate:

warm climate: even in winter, the weather in the Spanish capital does not drop below −5 degrees Celsius;

the opportunity for good earnings from renting out housing;

a constant increase in prices for houses and apartments by an average of 10-15% per year: this opens up profitable prospects for their subsequent resale;

low utility prices: about 100 euros per month for permanent residence.

Real estate prices in Madrid

The most expensive housing in the capital of Spain are, traditionally, country villas. They sell at about 3 to 6 thousands euros per square meter. Such facilities are distinguished by a high degree of comfort, offering, in addition to a pool, a beautiful view from the window and a large plot of land.

Apartments in the center are a little cheaper. Their cost varies from 2 to 4 thousand euros per square meter. The most affordable prices for real estate in Madrid are set for 1-room apartments in old buildings on the outskirts. They can be bought at a total cost of 50-60 thousand euros.

Where to buy property in Madrid Spain

The best areas to buy a home are Salamanca and Chamberi. They are located in the center of the Spanish capital, offering all the amenities you need. These areas have traditionally been populated by high-income Europeans.

Among other options, it is worth highlighting the Jerónimos and Pilar microdistricts, located at a short distance from the center. They are distinguished by good ecology and a lack of nightlife. They can be ideal for buyers looking for peace and privacy.