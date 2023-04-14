UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Lower Empordà
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
22
Sant Antoni
3
Calonge i Sant Antoni
2
Calonge
1
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Palafrugell
1
Sant Feliu de Guixols
1
13 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
780 m²
€ 650,000
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath
1 432 m²
€ 2,450,000
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath
420 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath
450 m²
€ 1,450,000
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
347 m²
€ 2,800,000
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
