  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
145
Sant Antoni
30
Sant Feliu de Guixols
7
Palafrugell
5
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Calonge
2
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
63 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
7 room housein Pals, Spain
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Torre Valentina, Spain
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms 425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
1 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
5 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
457 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
144 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 450,000
Total penthouse area & Ndash; 144 m2. Terrace area & mdash; 28 m2 covered and 36 m2 open. b…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Cozy apartment & ndash; penthouse (atic) with three bedrooms and a wonderful open roof terra…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
6 room housein Castell d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell d Aro, Spain
626 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale old Catalan masia in the heart of the city of Castel d & rsquo; Aro, the coast of t…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
199 m² Number of floors 3
€ 440,000
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
185 m² Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
6 room housein Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
472 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
New 4-bedroom villa located 100 meters from the Cala Rovira beach in Playa de Aro, one of th…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
404 m² Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

