UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Lower Empordà
Pool Residential properties for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
145
Sant Antoni
30
Sant Feliu de Guixols
7
Palafrugell
5
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Calonge
2
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
326 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms
425 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
119 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
101 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
1 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
457 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
144 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 450,000
Total penthouse area & Ndash; 144 m2. Terrace area & mdash; 28 m2 covered and 36 m2 open. b…
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
89 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Cozy apartment & ndash; penthouse (atic) with three bedrooms and a wonderful open roof terra…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
6 room house
Castell d Aro, Spain
626 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale old Catalan masia in the heart of the city of Castel d & rsquo; Aro, the coast of t…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
199 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 440,000
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
185 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
472 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
New 4-bedroom villa located 100 meters from the Cala Rovira beach in Playa de Aro, one of th…
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
404 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map