Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
5 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
457 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
6 room housein Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
404 m² Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
281 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
A beautiful country house in a quiet and green area in the municipality of Kalonge, on the c…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 499,000
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
509 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
746 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,395,000
A chic three-story villa with mountain and valley views is located in the residence of Les T…
8 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
5 room housein Palafrugell, Spain
5 room house
Palafrugell, Spain
443 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
386 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
583 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
7 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
587 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
5 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
473 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
Magnificent classic-style villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
467 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,330,000
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
740 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
3 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
463 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,950,000
The magnificent three-story villa by the Estonian designer Alexandra Maimik is located in th…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,650,000
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
642 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,900,000
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 094 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
An excellent three-story house in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro & ndash; Boska Tower…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
417 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
295 m² Number of floors 2
€ 795,000

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

