Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Lower Empordà
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
Sant Antoni
Palafrugell
Sant Feliu de Guixols
Apartment
11 properties total found
New
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
119 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
101 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 787,500
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 680,000
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
73 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 390,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m²
€ 995,000
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
