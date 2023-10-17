Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Los Montesinos
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Los Montesinos, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 536 m2.Terrace: 85 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 471 m2.Terrace: 85 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€489,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 393 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 113 m2.Plot size: 216 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Plot size: 378 m2.Terrace: 112 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.Or…
€375,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 551 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 551 m2.Plot size: 830 m2.Terrace: 172 m2, solarium: 30 m2.Priva…
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Plot size: 214 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, solarium: 28 m2.Energy …
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villas with 4 bedrooms Modern villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and private pool, built on…
€419,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Виллы с 3 спальнями Эти потрясающие современные дома с 3 спальнями и 3 ванными комнатами рас…
€358,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Country houses with 4 bedrooms Modern country houses with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and the…
€509,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Alba Salina is housing estate and consisting of country house…
€354,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями, 2 ванными, частным бассейном, солярием и садом, окруж…
€380,000

Properties features in Los Montesinos, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir