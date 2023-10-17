Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Los Montesinos
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Los Montesinos, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями, 2 ванными, частным бассейном, солярием и садом, окруж…
€250,000

Properties features in Los Montesinos, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir