Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 315,000
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
1 bath 135 m²
€ 365,000
1 room Duplexin Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
