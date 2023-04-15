Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

38 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
40 m²
€ 99,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 168,000
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 113,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 140,000
One-bedroom apartment in Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos. Fully reformed with ocean views. The c…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 115 m²
€ 367,500
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 39 m²
€ 145,000
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 71 m²
€ 184,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 47 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 589,500
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
3 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
3 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 309,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 2", Playa de Las Americas. T…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 299,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 3", Playa Las Americas. The …
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 160,000
On sale is a single apartment located in the Las Floras complex, in the Las Americas zone.Ap…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 42 m²
€ 160,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Las Americas area, in the Las Floritas complex.Consis…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
98 m²
€ 420,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Playa Graciosa II complex, on Ancla Street.The apartm…
3 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
3 room apartment
Arona, Spain
90 m²
€ 240,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 210,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
40 m²
€ 145,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Chipeque complex in the Los Cristianos zone.The apart…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 41 m²
€ 189,000
On sale is a beautiful apartment with 1 a bedroom in the Summerland complex, in the Los Cris…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 685,000
For sale apartment in the Parque Santiago III complex, in the Playa de Las Americas zone. On…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 112 m²
€ 370,000
On sale apartment in the beautiful and cozy complex Villamar, in the zone of Adeje. The a…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 87 m²
€ 375,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Parque Santiago III complex, Las Americas. The distan…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 138,000
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 167,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
36 m²
€ 189,000
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 32 m²
€ 139,000
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
