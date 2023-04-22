Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Lloret de Mar
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

Villa 4 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
260 m²
€ 595,000
Villa 6 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 bath 850 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 580,000
Beautiful villa with sea and pine views! Located in an elevated position in Lloret de Mar (1…
Villa 2 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 600,000
Unusually cozy villa with a beautiful view of the sea and pine trees. The villa is made in a…
