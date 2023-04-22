Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Lloret de Mar

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

4 properties total found
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
1 room apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
43 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,000
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
3 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 730,000
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
334 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
