Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

3 properties total found
5 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
3 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 730,000
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
