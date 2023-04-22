Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Lloret de Mar
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
432 m²
€ 750,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
350 m²
€ 650,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
329 m²
€ 1,250,000
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
House in Lloret de Mar, Spain
House
Lloret de Mar, Spain
€ 1,220,000
5 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
458 m²
€ 1,490,000
7 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
517 m²
€ 625,000
6 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bath
€ 540,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,250,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 475,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 bath
€ 1,060,000
The new modern three-story villa was built in 2014 according to an individual design project…
Villa 4 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
260 m²
€ 595,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
200 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 bath 423 m²
€ 2,950,000
5 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
Villa 6 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 bath 850 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
3 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 730,000
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
4 room house in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
334 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
Villa 4 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 580,000
Beautiful villa with sea and pine views! Located in an elevated position in Lloret de Mar (1…
Villa 2 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 600,000
Unusually cozy villa with a beautiful view of the sea and pine trees. The villa is made in a…
Realting.com
Go