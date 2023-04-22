Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Las Palmas

Residential properties for sale in Las Palmas, Spain

Maspalomas
1
San Bartolome de Tirajana
1
Santa Brigida
1
Tias
1
Valleseco
1
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 4 room villa in Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 389,000
Villa 9 room villa in Valleseco, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Valleseco, Spain
8 bath
€ 990,000
FINCA IN NATURAL PARKFinca las Hayas, is located in an incomparable environment. In the Dora…
3 room apartment in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 room apartment
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 340,000
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Brigida, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Brigida, Spain
2 bath
€ 795,000
Incredible Villa located in a spectacular setting just ten minutes from the center of Santa …
Chalet in Tias, Spain
Chalet
Tias, Spain
8 m²
€ 850,000
Beautiful mansion with panoramic sea views in Tias, Canary Islands The house has 8 bedrooms…

Properties features in Las Palmas, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go