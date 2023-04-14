Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 356 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 189 m²
€ 435,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca, Alicante All villas have 3 bedrooms and 3 bath…
Villa 5 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 208 m²
€ 640,640
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 208 m2.Plot size: 513 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
Villa 5 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 217 m²
€ 654,974
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 217 m2.Plot size: 556 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
