Seaview Residential properties for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

100 properties total found
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 495,000
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
1 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 39 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 102 m²
€ 584,000
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 101 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 690,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos. The residen…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 898,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 495,000
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 540,000
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos. In just a few min…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 575,000
Front line apartments, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with large ter…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 112 m²
€ 923,000
Front line penthouses, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with large ter…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 409,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 645,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 175,000
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
We offer a modern villa in a beautiful residential complex in Finestrat.The complex of a clo…
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
Introducing the stunning villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat.The in…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 213,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 181,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 234,300
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 182,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 200,000
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from the developer in Villachoyos. The apartment o…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 188,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 185,000
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 107 m²
€ 785,000
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
