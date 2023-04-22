Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

Cullera
2
Sueca
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
We present a residential complex of 5 villas in one of the quietest and most sunny urbaniza…
2 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 446,446
New apartments have 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are two types of spacious pentho…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 191,000
The fine housing estate and which is locateded in the heart of the known 18-lunochny golf c…
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 509,900
Fantastic new complex in Terra Marina area with highly developed infrastructure - an ideal p…
Bungalow 4 rooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 267,000
This complex is in the small town Pulpi with crystal-clear beaches and orange groves. Here …
3 room house in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house
Orihuela, Spain
3 Number of rooms
€ 298,000
Fantastic modern villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is in a very quiet neig…
4 room house in Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
402 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 291 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 339,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
3 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 224,500
Quality new production in a great location in Los Balcones, next to Lago Jardin and Hotel Mo…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 182,400
4 room house in Laguna Green, Spain
4 room house
Laguna Green, Spain
320 m²
€ 975,000
 Do not miss the opportunity to live in a unique place and in a unique house!  A brill…

Properties features in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir