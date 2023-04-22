Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia

Residential properties for sale in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

Cullera
2
Sueca
1
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in el Perello, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Perello, Spain
2 bath 231 m²
€ 410,000
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 95,000
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
2 bath 252 m²
€ 230,000
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
Villa 4 room villa in Sueca, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sueca, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 750,000
Chalet in the Swedish town of close to downtown and easy acceso.Se is 6 km from the beach of…

