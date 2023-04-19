Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. la Pobla de Vallbona

Residential properties for sale in la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
103 m²
€ 339,500
2 room apartmentin Valencian Community, Spain
2 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 230,206
4 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
4 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 194,095
Spain Costa Dorada Segur de Calafel, 55km from Barcelona Apartment on the coast Apartment wi…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 189,038
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residentia…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 346,280
Feel the freedom! Enjoy the silence and relaxation! Great temperature all year round! Large …
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 137 m²
€ 645,000
Apartments in Las Colinas Golf, Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante Modern homes in Las Colinas Go…
Villa 2 room villain Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 179,376
2 & bedrooms detached villas in Benijófar. Luxury brand new 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas n…
1 room apartmentin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 135,415
One bedroom apartments located in a closed complex in Benahavis. Oriented to the west side,…
1 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 167,228
For sale apartment in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 2nd floor. The tot…
Villa 4 room villain La Zenia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 519,990
Independent villas in Punta Prima, Orihuela Costa The residential has a total of 14 independ…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 995,000
TECHNICAL RESEARCH: INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN LAS BRISAS GOLF AREA, NUEVA …
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 245,000
For sale apartment with direct sea views a few meters from La Beach - Albufereta. Placed pro…
