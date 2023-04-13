UAE
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
138 m²
€ 555,000
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath
970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath
1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 889,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 839,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 669,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
209 m²
€ 679,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 899,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 2 room villa
Xirles, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 283,000
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
356 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
370 m²
€ 1,245,000
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
449 m²
€ 1,950,000
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath
700 m²
€ 3,250,000
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
177 m²
€ 450,000
DescriptionEXCELLENT VILLA FOR 450.000 € IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX ON THE COSTA BLANCA…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
478 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 215,000
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
348 m²
€ 428,000
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
206 m²
1 Floor
€ 638,400
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 330,000
Luxury detached villas with sea & mountains views in Polop . Brand new modern-style detached…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
170 m²
€ 625,000
Villas in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante A unique project of high quality indiv…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
181 m²
€ 495,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
184 m²
€ 460,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Search using the map