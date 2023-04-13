Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

95 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 4 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 138 m²
€ 555,000
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath 739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 889,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 839,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 669,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 209 m²
€ 679,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 899,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 2 room villain Xirles, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Xirles, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 283,000
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 356 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 5 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath 370 m²
€ 1,245,000
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 449 m²
€ 1,950,000
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
Villa 6 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath 700 m²
€ 3,250,000
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
177 m²
€ 450,000
DescriptionEXCELLENT VILLA FOR 450.000 € IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX ON THE COSTA BLANCA…
Villa 5 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath 478 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 215,000
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 348 m²
€ 428,000
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath 206 m² 1 Floor
€ 638,400
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 330,000
Luxury detached villas with sea & mountains views in Polop . Brand new modern-style detached…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 170 m²
€ 625,000
Villas in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante A unique project of high quality indiv…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 181 m²
€ 495,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 184 m²
€ 460,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…

