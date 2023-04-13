Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
32
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
11
Benidorm
9
Altea
5
12 properties total found
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 164 m²
€ 650,000
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
3 room townhousein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 124 m²
€ 197,500
Townhouse in Polop. Cozy townhouses in Polop, surrounded by nature, with private gardens, te…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 220,000
2 bedrooms brand new townhouses with private sun terrace y amazing views, surrounded by the…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 119 m²
€ 249,900
3 bedrooms brand new townhouses with private sun terrace y amazing views, surrounded by the…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 195,900
This Residential, just 30 minutes from the city of Alicante with the international airport …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 80 m²
€ 294,000
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 312,500
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 133 m²
€ 485,000
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 380,000
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 325,000
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…

