Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Pool Residential properties for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
607
l Alfas del Pi
583
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
407
Altea
362
la Nucia
21
90 properties total found
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
139 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
240 m²
€ 783,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
304 m²
€ 589,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 421,855
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
104 m²
€ 433,150
5 room housein Finestrat, Spain
5 room house
Finestrat, Spain
371 m²
€ 1,245,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
215 m²
€ 765,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
200 m²
€ 750,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
343 m²
€ 499,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
140 m²
€ 720,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
145 m²
€ 900,000
3 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
153 m²
€ 459,000
3 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
263 m²
€ 459,000
3 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
270 m²
€ 386,000
4 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
436 m²
€ 629,000
5 room housein Finestrat, Spain
5 room house
Finestrat, Spain
740 m²
€ 1,875,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
560 m²
€ 2,275,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
402 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
835 m²
€ 1,150,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
156 m²
€ 1,245,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
260 m²
€ 1,400,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
110 m²
€ 650,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
540 m²
€ 1,550,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,850,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
195 m²
€ 659,000
3 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
210 m²
€ 623,000
3 room housein la Nucia, Spain
3 room house
la Nucia, Spain
240 m²
€ 485,000
3 room housein la Nucia, Spain
3 room house
la Nucia, Spain
214 m²
€ 319,395

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir