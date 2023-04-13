Seaview Residential properties for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
4 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 339 m² Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 101 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 690,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos. The residen…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 898,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 495,000
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 540,000
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos. In just a few min…
2 room apartmentin la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 320,350
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer. Al…
2 room apartmentin la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 455,700
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
3 room apartmentin la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 384,970
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…

