Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 459,469
Townhouse in the Fenals area of the city of Lloret de Mar. The distance to the center of Ba…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 336,950
Apartments on the beach in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca With one of the best locations you can f…
1 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 82 m² 1 Floor
€ 284,700
NEW QUARTERS IN LA FINESTRAT New building of 21 apartments in La Cala de Finestrat. These a…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
€ 980,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 130 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is private pool, ce…
9 room housein Pla de l Estany, Spain
9 room house
Pla de l Estany, Spain
8 bath 16 m²
€ 1,093,877
LAND: 16 HA FARMHOUSE: 450 M2 LOBBY OFFICE 1 TOILET LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE KITCHEN DININ…
Bungalow 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 467,000
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
8 bath 1 058 m²
€ 7,700,000
Exclusive villa for sale in Benahavis, Malaga, Costa del Sol This incredible house has 6 bed…
Villa 4 room villain Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 297,578
4 beds detached villa in Playa Flamenca . Large villa with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with g…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
7 bath 587 m²
€ 4,750,000
This contemporary villa provides the ultimate in beach side luxury living. Located in the&am…
Villa Villain Spain, Spain
Villa Villa
Spain, Spain
4 m²
€ 637,289
Stylish villa overlooking the sea is located in Girona, Spain. Duplex is located in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 101 m² Number of floors 2
€ 339,000
The property was locateded in one of the most beautifull and amazing places of Spain. T…
3 room apartmentin el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 609,000
Modern new apartments are locateded in a prestigious housing estate Cumbre del Sol and in 5…

