Seaview Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

13 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 138 m² 24 Floor
€ 1,122,000
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 214 m²
€ 2,650,000
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 108 m²
€ 619,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 96 m²
€ 492,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 104 m²
€ 564,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 88 m2, 2 terraces: 117 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 101 m²
€ 623,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 59 m2, 2 terraces: 76 m2.Orientation - south.New…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 112 m²
€ 619,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 116 m²
€ 551,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Garden: 81 m2, 2 terraces: 109 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 112 m²
€ 584,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 550,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 56 m2, 2 terraces: 84 m2.Orientation - south.New …

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

