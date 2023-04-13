Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
501
Altea
309
Benidorm
140
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
la Nucia
13
253 properties total found
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
4 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 339 m² Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Modern villa with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Finestrat, just a 5-minute drive from th…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 372 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,290,000
Impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the ci…
7 room housein Benidorm, Spain
7 room house
Benidorm, Spain
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 304 m² Number of floors 3
€ 682,500
Introducing a spacious comfortable house with sea and mountain views in a popular tourist de…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Villa with chic design and stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The …
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
On sale is a comfortable villa in the popular residential area of Sierra Cortina. This is a …
Villa 4 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 174 m² Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
We offer a villa in a modern residential complex.The villa consists of two floors, on which …
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Introducing the new luxury villa with views of the mountains and the sea in one of the most …
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m² Number of floors 1
€ 478,000
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in Benidorm in the Finestrat area.New vil…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 232 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 456,500
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m² Number of floors 1
€ 655,000
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m² Number of floors 1
€ 642,000
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 192 m² Number of floors 2
€ 688,100
4 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

