Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
501
Altea
309
Benidorm
140
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
la Nucia
13
House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 115
€ 199,000
Adosado ubicado en una zona tranquila, cerca de colegio bilingüe Elians, con la vistas …
Villa Villain Altea, Spain
Villa Villa
Altea, Spain
372 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionSpectacular Luxury Villa in the prestigious residence of Altea Hills with 24-hour…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,970,000
DescriptionThis Premium-class House has wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea and Altea c…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath 640 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionVilla “Premium class” with panoramic sea views of the Mediterranean Sea and Altea…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath 516 m²
€ 2,240,000
DescriptionStylish, modern and perfect look of this Villa in Hi-Tech style for those who lik…
6 room housein Altea, Spain
6 room house
Altea, Spain
6 bath 860 m²
€ 4,800,000
DescriptionIn one of the beautiful areas of Altea and offering the most beautiful panoramic …
Villa 4 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Fantastic separate house in the city of LA NUSIA, in 1 km from the center, as well as near s…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir