Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Altea
1
Benidorm
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 982 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,195,000
Located next to several theme parks (Terra Natura and Terra Mitica) and a golf course. On th…
3 room townhousein Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 137 m²
€ 189,811
3 room apartmentin Valencian Community, Spain
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath
€ 185,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 36 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
6 room housein Almogia, Spain
6 room house
Almogia, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 537 m²
€ 1,548,131
This villa is located in the Hacienda Las Chapas, a luxurious urbanization with 24-hour secu…
4 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 895,000
For sale a cozy house with a wonderful view of the sea in Spain, Costa Blanca The house ha…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 95 m² 3 Floor
€ 146,000
Magnificent apartments in a housing estate in only several meters from the beach! the Dist…
2 room apartmentin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 385,741
Apartment on the ground floor in a beautiful residential complex ex. Overlooking the g…
2 room apartmentin Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 212,000
8 room housein Finestrat, Spain
8 room house
Finestrat, Spain
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 998 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Exclusive villa with sea views in Sierra Cortina. Villa with a unique design of 998 square m…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 178 m² 21/28 Floor
€ 603,000
The respectable modern complex on the coast Costa Blanca! the Enormous project more tha…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 393,839
Luxury villas in the best area of ​​Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 5 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 500 m²
€ 650,000
Comfortable country house in the beautiful town of La Noussia close with all types of infras…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir