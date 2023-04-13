UAE
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
Altea
1
Benidorm
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath
982 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,195,000
Located next to several theme parks (Terra Natura and Terra Mitica) and a golf course. On th…
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
137 m²
€ 189,811
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath
€ 185,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 36 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
6 room house
Almogia, Spain
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
537 m²
€ 1,548,131
This villa is located in the Hacienda Las Chapas, a luxurious urbanization with 24-hour secu…
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 895,000
For sale a cozy house with a wonderful view of the sea in Spain, Costa Blanca The house ha…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
3 Floor
€ 146,000
Magnificent apartments in a housing estate in only several meters from the beach! the Dist…
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 385,741
Apartment on the ground floor in a beautiful residential complex ex. Overlooking the g…
2 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 212,000
8 room house
Finestrat, Spain
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
998 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Exclusive villa with sea views in Sierra Cortina. Villa with a unique design of 998 square m…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
178 m²
21/28 Floor
€ 603,000
The respectable modern complex on the coast Costa Blanca! the Enormous project more tha…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
240 m²
€ 393,839
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 5 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
500 m²
€ 650,000
Comfortable country house in the beautiful town of La Noussia close with all types of infras…
Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
