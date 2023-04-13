Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
467
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
308
l Alfas del Pi
82
Altea
53
la Nucia
8
Apartment To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
139 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
240 m²
€ 783,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 421,855
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
104 m²
€ 433,150
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
156 m²
€ 1,245,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
150 m²
€ 955,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
176 m²
€ 385,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
109 m²
€ 399,000
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
105 m²
€ 580,000
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
107 m²
€ 524,500
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionSale of a building of 18 apartments with a restaurant on the first sea line in Be…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 179,280
DescriptionUnique opportunity: sale of an apartment in a gated residential complex in Benido…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 222 m²
€ 795,000
DescriptionApartment on the 1st sea line with panoramic views in Benidorm!The building is lo…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 230,000
DescriptionUnique opportunity: Sale of an apartment with sea and mountain views, located in …
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 390,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first-line Apartment with panoramic sea view in Altea (Mascarat …
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 252 m²
€ 550,000
DescriptionThis modern and bright apartment is completely renovated and located in one of th…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 154 m²
€ 370,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first line Apartment with panoramic sea views in Altea (Mascarat…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 146 m²
€ 419,000
DescriptionMagnificent apartment in prestigious yacht club in Costa Blanca in port Campomane…
Apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 m²
€ 255,000
Exclusive apartments with unforgettable sea views are located in Benidorm, Spain. Within wal…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir