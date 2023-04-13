UAE
Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
Benidorm
467
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
308
l Alfas del Pi
82
Altea
53
la Nucia
8
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
431 m²
30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
101 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 690,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos. The residen…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 898,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
65 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 495,000
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 540,000
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos. In just a few min…
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 320,350
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer. Al…
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 455,700
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 384,970
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 481,270
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 357,700
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer.Apa…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
22 Floor
€ 500,000
Introducing the chic spacious apartment located on the first line of the Levante beach in Be…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 241,500
Introducing you to the apartment with two bedrooms in Finestrat. Phinestrat – is a cozy urba…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
Introducing a unique spacious apartment with sea and mountain views in Benidorm.Apartment wi…
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 220,000
On sale new modern apartments with a total area of 97 square meters. m located on the 2nd fl…
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 320,350
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 978,000
Penthouses for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 357,700
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
