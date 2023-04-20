Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
346
Xabia Javea
231
Teulada
208
Benissa
173
Denia
148
Gata de Gorgos
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 211 m²
€ 799,000
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath 1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 657 m²
€ 1,562,000
Bright villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca you will feel that the Mediterranean sun fill …
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
7 bath 670 m²
€ 2,780,000
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir