Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

54 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
Villa 3 room villa in els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 255,000
Semi-detached villas in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential that has 14 semi-detache…
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath 350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath 1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 497 m²
€ 2,065,000
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
Villa 5 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
9 bath 562 m²
€ 4,750,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 6 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath 404 m²
€ 3,794,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 249 m²
€ 2,509,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 239 m²
€ 1,935,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 194 m²
€ 2,184,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 189 m²
€ 1,905,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 286 m²
€ 1,860,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 693 m²
€ 2,802,000
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca On plot 244 of this incredible residenti…
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath 552 m²
€ 1,145,000
Villa 4 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 346 m²
€ 634,150
Villa for sale in La Cala, Jávea, Costa BlancaThis modern style home will consist of: 140.49…
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath 410 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
Townhouse for sale in Moraira, Costa BlancaThis magnificent modern-style project is distribu…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 355 m²
€ 985,000
Detached Villa in Benitachell. The house has been conceived as the union of several open mod…
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath 476 m²
€ 1,150,000
Detached Villa in Moraira. Less than 2 kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea, you can find t…
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
6 bath 426 m²
€ 1,550,000
Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding location less than 5 minutes driv…
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
6 bath 442 m²
€ 1,750,000
Detached Villa in Moraira. Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding locatio…
Villa 5 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bath 521 m²
€ 2,184,899
Country House in Benitachell. Villa is located on the coastal stretch between the towns of M…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 415 m²
€ 630,000
The villas are in a privileged location, combining privacy, unique views of the sea and loc…
Villa 2 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 269,000
New finished villa in the in the Cumbre del Sol urbanization, next to the sea, in Benitache…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 346 m²
€ 810,000
Contemporary "modern" villa designed to be built on the plots at the Cumbre del Sol residen…
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 384 m²
€ 735,000
A modern Villa located in Cumbre del Sol Residential Resort,in Benitachell, a consolidated …
Villa 4 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 405 m²
€ 980,000
A Luminous designer villa on two floors, located in a quiet residential area with magnifice…

