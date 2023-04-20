UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
346
Xabia Javea
231
Teulada
208
Benissa
173
Denia
148
Gata de Gorgos
1
Villa
Clear all
54 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath
248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 255,000
Semi-detached villas in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential that has 14 semi-detache…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath
350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath
1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
497 m²
€ 2,065,000
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
9 bath
562 m²
€ 4,750,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath
404 m²
€ 3,794,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
249 m²
€ 2,509,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
239 m²
€ 1,935,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
194 m²
€ 2,184,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
189 m²
€ 1,905,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
286 m²
€ 1,860,000
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
693 m²
€ 2,802,000
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca On plot 244 of this incredible residenti…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
552 m²
€ 1,145,000
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
346 m²
€ 634,150
Villa for sale in La Cala, Jávea, Costa BlancaThis modern style home will consist of: 140.49…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath
410 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
Townhouse for sale in Moraira, Costa BlancaThis magnificent modern-style project is distribu…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
355 m²
€ 985,000
Detached Villa in Benitachell. The house has been conceived as the union of several open mod…
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath
476 m²
€ 1,150,000
Detached Villa in Moraira. Less than 2 kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea, you can find t…
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
6 bath
426 m²
€ 1,550,000
Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding location less than 5 minutes driv…
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
6 bath
442 m²
€ 1,750,000
Detached Villa in Moraira. Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding locatio…
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bath
521 m²
€ 2,184,899
Country House in Benitachell. Villa is located on the coastal stretch between the towns of M…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
415 m²
€ 630,000
The villas are in a privileged location, combining privacy, unique views of the sea and loc…
Villa 2 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
€ 269,000
New finished villa in the in the Cumbre del Sol urbanization, next to the sea, in Benitache…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
346 m²
€ 810,000
Contemporary "modern" villa designed to be built on the plots at the Cumbre del Sol residen…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
384 m²
€ 735,000
A modern Villa located in Cumbre del Sol Residential Resort,in Benitachell, a consolidated …
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
405 m²
€ 980,000
A Luminous designer villa on two floors, located in a quiet residential area with magnifice…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map