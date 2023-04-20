Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse in els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Townhouse in the city of Denia in 1 km from the sea Townhouse is located in a closed complex…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
The new townhouse in the city of Denia in 1 km from the sea. Townhouse is located in a close…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Offer from the developer - a modern townhouse in the city of Denia in 1 km from the sea. A t…

