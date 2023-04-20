Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
6 room house in Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 639 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 6
€ 205,000
Introducing the apartment in the resort town of Calpe, 100 meters from the sea. Calpe — is a…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 165,000
Introducing a cozy apartment in the resort town of Calpe Apartment of 85 square meters. m. l…
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 1 Floor
€ 434,000
Modern-style apartments in a new indoor complex located on the seafront in Cumbre del Sol. C…
3 room townhouse in els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 389,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 611,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 365,000
Penthouses for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 636 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 225,000
Apartments in a modern style in a indoor complex with a swimming pool in Calpe. Calpe — is a…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 359,000
Introducing apartments on the first line with chic views by the sea in Calpe.Apartment of 10…
3 room house in Calp, Spain
3 room house
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
2 room house in Calp, Spain
2 room house
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 612 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,190,000
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
5 room house in Calp, Spain
5 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 695 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 8 bath 568 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
Introducing the new modern luxury villa in Moraira. Due to its excellent location, the villa…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of villas su…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix in Benissa. This is a new complex o…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 765,000
Introducing the villa in a modern style at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of vil…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 321 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,145,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Introducing the new comfortable villa on the seafront in Calpe from the developer. Calpe — …
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 386 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
Introducing the new luxury villa in the residential area of El Portet in Moraira. Moraira – …
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…

