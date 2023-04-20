Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
405
Xabia Javea
249
Teulada
220
Benissa
185
Denia
170
Gata de Gorgos
2
117 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
6 room house in Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 639 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
3 room townhouse in els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 636 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
3 room house in Calp, Spain
3 room house
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
2 room house in Calp, Spain
2 room house
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 612 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,190,000
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
5 room house in Calp, Spain
5 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 695 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 8 bath 568 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
Introducing the new modern luxury villa in Moraira. Due to its excellent location, the villa…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of villas su…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix in Benissa. This is a new complex o…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 765,000
Introducing the villa in a modern style at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of vil…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 321 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,145,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Introducing the new comfortable villa on the seafront in Calpe from the developer. Calpe — …
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 386 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
Introducing the new luxury villa in the residential area of El Portet in Moraira. Moraira – …
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
Introducing the new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. Moraira – a beautiful re…
8 room house in Calp, Spain
8 room house
Calp, Spain
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m²
€ 650,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 327 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 285 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,670,000
Chic luxury villa with stunning sea views in Altea.Villa with an exclusive design, living ar…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
An impressive villa with stunning sea views in Calpe is a popular tourist destination on the…
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 299 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,695,000
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 544 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,675,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000

