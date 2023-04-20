UAE
Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
117 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
639 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath
248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
636 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
3 room house
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
2 room house
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
612 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,190,000
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
5 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms
7 bath
695 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
8 bath
568 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
Introducing the new modern luxury villa in Moraira. Due to its excellent location, the villa…
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of villas su…
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix in Benissa. This is a new complex o…
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 765,000
Introducing the villa in a modern style at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of vil…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
321 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,145,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
192 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Introducing the new comfortable villa on the seafront in Calpe from the developer. Calpe — …
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
386 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
Introducing the new luxury villa in the residential area of El Portet in Moraira. Moraira – …
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
Introducing the new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. Moraira – a beautiful re…
8 room house
Calp, Spain
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
360 m²
€ 650,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
327 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,670,000
Chic luxury villa with stunning sea views in Altea.Villa with an exclusive design, living ar…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
An impressive villa with stunning sea views in Calpe is a popular tourist destination on the…
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
299 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,695,000
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
544 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,675,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
287 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
Search using the map