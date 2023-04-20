Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
269 m²
€ 583,000
A residential 21-storey complex with apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and beautiful views…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
133 m²
€ 579,000
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
316 m²
€ 689,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
120 m²
€ 343,000
3 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
195 m²
€ 398,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
74 m²
€ 330,000
4 room apartment in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
122 m²
€ 730,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
90 m²
€ 690,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
84 m²
€ 329,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
86 m²
€ 398,500

