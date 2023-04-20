UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
221
Denia
80
Xabia Javea
19
Apartment
78 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 205,000
Introducing the apartment in the resort town of Calpe, 100 meters from the sea. Calpe — is a…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 165,000
Introducing a cozy apartment in the resort town of Calpe Apartment of 85 square meters. m. l…
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
1 Floor
€ 434,000
Modern-style apartments in a new indoor complex located on the seafront in Cumbre del Sol. C…
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 389,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 611,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
64 m²
€ 365,000
Penthouses for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
69 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 225,000
Apartments in a modern style in a indoor complex with a swimming pool in Calpe. Calpe — is a…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 359,000
Introducing apartments on the first line with chic views by the sea in Calpe.Apartment of 10…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
12/15 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 325,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
10/15 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
10/15 Floor
€ 347,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
11/15 Floor
€ 305,000
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
73 m²
14/15 Floor
€ 379,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 540,250
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 504,250
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
11/15 Floor
€ 307,000
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
69 m²
12/15 Floor
€ 287,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
13/15 Floor
€ 345,000
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
14/15 Floor
€ 413,500
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
164 m²
€ 549,000
Key ready penthouses in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from …
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath
37 m²
€ 151,500
Turnkey apartments in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from th…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
61 m²
€ 257,000
Turnkey apartments in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from th…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
12/17 Floor
€ 610,000
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartments…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
14/17 Floor
€ 675,000
Spacious apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Ap…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
15/17 Floor
€ 715,000
Apartments in a modern style in a unique interior complex of a developer in Calpe.The reside…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
16/17 Floor
€ 750,000
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartment …
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
9/17 Floor
€ 550,000
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartment …
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
11/17 Floor
€ 580,000
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.The reside…
Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
