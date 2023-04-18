Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga

Residential properties for sale in La Axarquia, Spain

4 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Torrox, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrox, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 129,000
3 room housein Velez-Malaga, Spain
3 room house
Velez-Malaga, Spain
1 bath 216 m² Number of floors 3
€ 87,995
House - Vélez - Málaga (Centro) , Built Surface 216m2, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms
Chalet 3 bedroomsin La Cala del Moral, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
La Cala del Moral, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 459,900
Chalet - Rincón de la Victoria (La Cala del Moral) , Built Surface 126m2, 321.96m2, 3 Bedro…
Villa 5 room villain Chilches, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Chilches, Spain
4 bath
€ 590,000
Beautiful villa in Añoreta Golf, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and a Golf Course, desig…

