Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
l Alfas del Pi
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
138 m²
€ 555,000
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
88 m²
€ 215,000
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
348 m²
€ 428,000
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
100 m²
€ 330,000
Luxury detached villas with sea & mountains views in Polop . Brand new modern-style detached…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
181 m²
€ 495,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
184 m²
€ 460,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
125 m²
€ 498,000
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
237 m²
€ 428,000
Townhouses in Polop. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, priv…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
170 m²
€ 270,000
4 beds modern style detached villas with mountain views in La Nucia. Large detached villas i…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
70 m²
€ 234,000
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 1-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
60 m²
€ 214,500
2 & 3 beds detached villas by the mountains in Polop . Luxury villas in the best area of P…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
4
128 m²
€ 348,300
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
114 m²
€ 307,000
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
4
426 m²
€ 615,000
Luxury villa in Polop near Benidorm & Altea . Luxury villas with stunning views over the Pol…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
108 m²
€ 351,540
3 beds detached villa with private pool . Luxury off-plan detached villas with 3 bedrooms & …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
107 m²
€ 482,000
One floor villa in Polop, Costa Blanca, Alicante 3 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with underfl…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
110 m²
€ 380,000
Beautiful villa in Polop de la Marina, Costa Blanca, Alicante Detached house distributed on …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
123 m²
€ 339,000
Villa with magnificent views of the sea and mountains, Polop Composed of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
231 m²
€ 485,000
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
185 m²
€ 283,000
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
80 m²
€ 319,395
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
