Seaview Villas for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

23 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€ 555,000
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 215,000
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
€ 428,000
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 330,000
Luxury detached villas with sea & mountains views in Polop . Brand new modern-style detached…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
€ 495,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
€ 460,000
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 498,000
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
€ 428,000
Townhouses in Polop. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, priv…
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 270,000
4 beds modern style detached villas with mountain views in La Nucia. Large detached villas i…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€ 234,000
Luxury villas in the best area of ​​Polop. 1-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 2 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€ 214,500
2 & 3 beds detached villas by the mountains in Polop . Luxury villas in the best area of ​​P…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
€ 348,300
Luxury villas in the best area of ​​Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
€ 307,000
Luxury villas in the best area of ​​Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
€ 615,000
Luxury villa in Polop near Benidorm & Altea . Luxury villas with stunning views over the Pol…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
€ 351,540
3 beds detached villa with private pool . Luxury off-plan detached villas with 3 bedrooms & …
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 482,000
One floor villa in Polop, Costa Blanca, Alicante 3 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with underfl…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 380,000
Beautiful villa in Polop de la Marina, Costa Blanca, Alicante Detached house distributed on …
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
€ 339,000
Villa with magnificent views of the sea and mountains, Polop Composed of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
€ 485,000
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
Villa 2 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€ 283,000
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 319,395
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
