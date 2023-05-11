Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Fantastic separate house in the city of LA NUSIA, in 1 km from the center, as well as near s…
Realting.com
