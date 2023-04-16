UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
l Alfas del Pi
Villas
Villas for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
399 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
243 m²
€ 420,000
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
293 m²
€ 595,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 293.00 m2, a plot of 4…
Villa 6 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
€ 575,000
Two houses in one!! Detached and very spacious villa located on the outskirts of the town of…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 320,000
Unique natural scenery in the foothills of Ponoitch Mountain Surrounded by pine trees and…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
168 m²
€ 370,000
New residential Altos de la Marina, next to Polop de la Marina are built houses with sea vie…
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 283,000
Unique natural scenery in the foothills of Ponoitch Mountain Surrounded by pine trees and…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 485,000
El Polop. Provincia Alicante. España. Unique natural landscape in the foothills of Mount P…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
243 m²
€ 418,950
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 265,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 319,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 149.00 m2, a plot of 2…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 485,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
1 Floor
€ 283,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
1 Floor
€ 319,395
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
247 m²
1 Floor
€ 447,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 6 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
106 m²
€ 260,000
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
140 m²
€ 319,000
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
124 m²
€ 369,000
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath
€ 279,950
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
144 m²
€ 413,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Alberca area. The total area of 144.00 m2, a plot of 310 m2, …
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 380,000
Independent villa with good location in La Nucia, with good damage to the main road, calm an…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 372,000
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 280,000
Brand new independent villas with sea views at Polop (Alicante province)~ ~ Located 10km awa…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
236 m²
€ 725,000
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN EL ALBIR WITH PRIVATE POOL !!!~ ~ In Albir, a prestigious and select…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
122 m²
€ 309,000
FANTASTIC VILLA BETWEEN SEA AND MOUNTAIN~ ~ Independent villas located next to Polop and fac…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 412,000
ENJOY THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN THIS SUPERB VILLA~ ~ Modern style independent villa with p…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 435,000
MEDITERRANEAN VILLA WITH SEA AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS~ ~ Modern villa of 100m2 Modern villa of 100…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath
141 m²
€ 414,900
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LA NUCIA ~ ~ New Build Residential of comfortable and luxurious villas w…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 372,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ New Build Residential of 10 detached one and two level villas ,…
