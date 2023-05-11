UAE
Townhouses for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
101 m²
€ 518,500
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
180 m²
€ 179,000
A beautiful and spacious townhouse with several sun terraces is located in an urbanization w…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
90 m²
€ 210,000
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
4
100 m²
€ 278,250
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
190 m²
€ 174,999
We enter through a small terrace, which gives access to the stairs to climb the first floor …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
89 m²
€ 197,000
Semi-detached house in Polop of 89 m2 built on a 200 m2 plot with incredible open views of t…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
94 m²
€ 281,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea vi…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
94 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
94 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
94 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
125 m²
€ 185,000
Adosado has fantastic mountain views, where you can stroll with your pets. Close to family p…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
295 m²
€ 470,000
Fantastic newly built bungalow in El Albir. Modern, bright and very comfortable. It is locat…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
175 m²
€ 357,000
Townhouse in Albir in a very quiet area, just 1 km. from the center, it is a residential are…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
90 m²
€ 189,000
Beautifully presented modernised house located in the urbanisation of Residents Park Cautiva…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
110 m²
€ 225,750
Townhouse Located in the quiet and family area, overlooking the mountain, close to the famil…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
147 m²
€ 339,000
The community consists of 6 homes and offers an enticing saltwater pool and a pleasant pool …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
124 m²
€ 197,500
Townhouse in Polop. Cozy townhouses in Polop, surrounded by nature, with private gardens, te…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
120 m²
€ 229,900
Townhouse in a closed urbanization with a pool and comuunity areas. 2 bedrooms wit…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
123 m²
2
€ 225,000
We propose to become the owner of a modern townhouse, which will be an ideal choice for a me…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
123 m²
2
€ 229,000
We propose to become the owner of a modern townhouse, which will be an ideal choice for a me…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
123 m²
2
€ 229,000
We propose to become the owner of a modern townhouse, which will be an ideal choice for a me…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
124 m²
2
€ 212,500
We offer to become the owner of a modern townhouse, which will be the ideal choice for a me…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
341 m²
2
€ 482,344
We offer you a unique opportunity to get modern housing with magnificent design in Albir. …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5
4
225 m²
3
€ 298,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
200 m²
2
€ 250,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
160 m²
€ 249,000
Одно из лучших предложений по соотношению цена-качество! Современный таунхаус расположен в т…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
170 m²
2
€ 258,000
We are happy to offer you a wonderful corner townhouse! Located in a quiet residential area,…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
170 m²
4
€ 295,000
We offer to consider the following version of the townhouse in Spain! Location allows you …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
196 m²
2
€ 220,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
180 m²
2
€ 220,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
