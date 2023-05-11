Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
€ 146,000
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 264,000
Enjoy moments that bring joy and peace in the most paradise of Spain! Reflection, beauty, fu…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 215,000
Enjoy moments that bring joy and peace in the most paradise of Spain! Reflection, beauty, fu…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
€ 360,000
A stunning penthouse in downtown Albir with developed infrastructure and a transport interch…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 4
€ 850,000
We offer the fine penthouse on the first line of the sea. Comfortable bedrooms and one of th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir